Police bravery hailed as motorists condemn 'dangerous' roundabout after man dies in Sheffield horror crash

Motorists have spoken out over a 'dangerous' roundabout where a man was killed and two others are fighting for their lives after a horror crash.

The 24-year-old passenger died after the silver Seat Leon he was travelling in crashed into a concrete stanchion on the lower deck of the northbound Tinsley Viaduct at the junction with the Meadowhall roundabout.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old male passenger sustained life threatening injuries, while a third passenger, a 27-year old man, suffered minor injuries.

Police said one person had to be pulled out of the burning vehicle at the scene.

A number of motorists have taken to Facebook to describe the road as difficult to negotiate following the tragedy at 8.20pm last night.

Jejo Ama said: "It is very, very dangerous that roundabout" while Katie Sherrine told how her friends "hate" driving around it.

A number of other people offered support to the victim's family at this sad time.

Lisa Presley described the crash as "so very sad" and added: "RIP lad and pray that your friends pull through."

Lisa Holgate posted: "My heart goes out to the families. RIP young man."

Meanwhile, police officers have been praised for their efforts in attempting to save everyone involved.

Chief Inspector Iain Chorlton said: "Our officers showed great bravery and skill when pulling someone out of a burning vehicle yesterday.

"I am humbled by the risks that they will take in an attempt to save life."

Superintendent Simon Wanless added: "I’m humbled each and every week by the amazing acts of courage, bravery and professionalism shown by the officers South Yorkshire Police."

Eyewitnesses described seeing up to 12 police cars at the scene, along with fire services and paramedics.

The three injured men remain in hospital today receiving treatment.

The victim has not been formally identified by police yet and his family are receiving support from specialist officers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is currently ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision, or the manner of driving prior to the collision, to please report it.

"Did you see the collision? Were you in the area at the time?"

Anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 974 of January 12, 2018.