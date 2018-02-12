Police appeal launched over incident involving Sheffield tree felling protesters

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident involving tree felling protesters in Sheffield.

The appeal relation to allegations of assault and criminal damage in Meersbrook Park Road, Meersbrook, on January 22.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses, mobile phone and CCTV recordings after receiving allegations of assault and criminal damage on Meersbrook Park Road in Sheffield on 22nd January 2018.

"The appeal for information follows an incident involving tree-felling staff and people objecting to their activities at the site between 9am and 5pm.

"Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 535 of 24th January 2018."