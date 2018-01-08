Poetry competition celebrates life in North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council is inviting residents of all ages to write a poem celebrating life in North Lincolnshire for a new poetry competition.

The theme of the poetry competition is ‘Sense of Place’ and your entry can be about any aspect of life in our area. You may choose to write about a favourite landmark that inspires you, or a fellow resident who has championed a cause and made a real impact in your local community.

NLC is looking for a diverse range of poems, from writers of all ages, which celebrate everything great about North Lincolnshire.

Winning entrants will see their poem published in a special anthology. Prizes will also be awarded to winning entries in three separate age categories; entrants aged five to 11, 12 to 18 and 18 and over. First prize in each category will receive a £50 Amazon gift voucher, with those in second and third each receiving a £10 one.

Submitting your poem is easy: simply email it to wordscount@northlincs.gov.uk or post it to Words Count, Learning Development Centre, Enderby Road, Scunthorpe, DN17 2JL, before Friday 23 March 2018. Please make sure you include your name, age and address with your entry.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said: “We really want residents to let their imagination take flight for this competition which celebrates what a wonderful area we have to live in.

“By collecting poems from a wide range of different people, we can bring together our different experiences of North Lincolnshire, reflect the diversity in our ways of life, and create a sense of place with our words.”

Looking for inspiration? The North Lincolnshire Children’s Literacy Trust were thrilled to collaborate with poet, playwright and broadcaster, Ian McMillan, who contributed the first poem, dedicated to North Lincolnshire and the power of words, called ‘Open the Book’.

You can watch Ian performing the poem on location near Keadby on YouTube at Click here