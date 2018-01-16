Podium place for Stannington Brass Band

Stannington Brass Band kicked off a new contesting year with a podium place at the Butlin’s Mineworkers Brass Band Championships at the weekend.

They beat 21 other bands in the First Section to scoop second place.

Twenty three bands, from all over the country, played the same test piece “Renaissance” by Peter Graham and were scrutinised by two adjudicators, Martin Heartfield and Nicholas Garman.

The band are building up a good record at this contest, also being runners up last year.

A delighted Musical Director, Derek Renshaw, commented: “Results like this don’t happen without a lot of hard work, with hours of practice in the bandroom and at home. I’m extremely proud of the standard we’ve achieved against a wide field of competition. We will now be concentrating on doing well at the Yorkshire Area contest so it’s back to rehearsals - with an extra bit of spring in our steps.”

The band’s next contesting challenge will be the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships in March when it will be up against the First Section’s cream of the county.