Pledge to make sure attacked Doncaster homeless man doesn't end up back on streets

Homelessness campaigners say they want to make sure the victim of a brutal attack does not end up back on the streets once he is released from hospital.

A homeless man, named locally as Rob Lynskey, was allegedly attacked with a heavy-duty padlock and chain in Doncaster town centre on Tuesday morning.

The scene in Doncaster.

Phillip Hartley, who works with homeless people in the town, said Mr Lynskey, aged in his mid 30s, was initially in a critical condition, but has now been assessed as a stable.

He added the blows took a chunk of skin off Mr Lynskey's head and he fears he may be seriously injured.

Mr Hartley said: "It was a very serious attack. If there had been somewhere for Rob to go to, he wouldn't have been out on the street and he wouldn't have been there to be attacked.

"It shouldn't take a death for that start happening. This is why we need to get the message out - no more deaths on our streets."

Mr Hartley said he was going to see Mr Lynskey in hospital later and take him some supplies.

He said: "We're going to do everything we can to make sure that when he's released from hospital he doesn't go straight back to the streets. That happens far too often."

Mr Hartley runs the Donny Scran Van community hub, which provides food to homeless people in the town and also organised a controversial 'tent city' in Doncaster a year ago.

He added he believes Mr Lynskey may have been attacked by another homeless person.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are continuing after a 32-year-old man was found with a serious head injury on High Street in Doncaster.

"Officers responded to the incident after it was reported at 6am on Tuesday, December 5.

"The man was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable. Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 125 of 5 December, 2017."