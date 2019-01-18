Plans for complex that could create nearly 5000 jobs in Sheffield sparks debate 

Plans for a huge industrial complex near Meadowhall that could create nearly 5000 jobs has sparked debate among Star readers.

The River Don District project aims to revitalise derelict land close to the shopping centre by building a number of new business units.

An artist's impression of the scheme.

However, concern has been raised about how the scheme could affect the delivery of other major schemes in the city centre and Rotherham.

Aberdeen Standard Investments, which has invested millions of pounds into city centre developments such as The Moor, expressed concern about how this could affect the delivery of projects at The Moor, Heart of the City II and Castle Market.

Rotherham Council also called for further tests to be undertaken to assess the potential impact the scheme could have on the redevelopment of Forge Island, which includes plans for a cinema, hotel and restaurants.

Star readers have taken to Facebook to deliver their verdict on the matter.

Richard Phipps said: “It’s good to see derelict land being redeveloped but hopefully not at the expense of the city centre. I find it a bit odd that you’d make what sounds like a retail park here considering Meadowhall, Centertainment and Meadowhall Retail Park are all a stones throw away.”

Greta Bartholomew added: “If it is going to produce 5000 jobs surely this should be a priority.”

But Mike Evans posted: “Why should a city centre – any city centre - be protected against competition?” I really don't understand the idea that a few streets in one postcode should be given preference over other areas.”

Project leaders and Meadowhall co-owners British Land have submitted an outline planning application to Sheffield City Council and more detailed plans are due to be put in at a later date.

The firm said it has been working with the authority on “refining” some aspects of the scheme.