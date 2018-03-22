PLANNING: See what’s happening on your street

Here are the most recent planning applications for the Isle and surrounding areas received by North Lincolnshire Council:

Application for determination of the requirement for the prior approval of a household extension at 16 Park View, Crowle, DN17 4JA by Mrs Hellewell, of the same address.

Planning permission to erect single storey extension to rear and replacement detached garage at 12 West Street, West Butterwick, DN17 3LA by Mr and Mrs R Stafford of the same address.

Planning permission for change of use of land to create a menage at Richmond, 23 Thinholme Lane, Westwoodside, DN9 2DY by Miss Diane Wolloff of the same address.

Outline planning permission for 15 detached dwellings at the former site of Sir Solomon Inn, King Edward Street, Belton, DN9 1QN by Mr Gurd Mattu of 55 High Street, Belton.

Here are the most recent planning application decisions made by North Lincolnshire Council for the Isle and surrounding areas:

Planning permission to erect a two-storey side extension at 12 Windsor Crescent, Crowle, DN17 4EN - full planning permission with conditions.

Planning permission to erect a two-storey rear extension and a ground floor bay window extension to front of house at 20 Eastfield Road, Epworth, DN9 1JF - full planning permission with conditions.

Planning permission to erect two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension to form dependent relative accommodation atNew House, Belshaw Lane, Belton DN9 1PF - full planning permission with conditions.

Planning permission to erect a single-storey extension and alterations to existing detached annex to include roof lights and new window in eastern elevation at 24 Outgate, Ealand, DN17 4JD - full planning permission with conditions.

Planning application withdrawals:

Planning permission to erect nine dwellings to include demolition of existing public house at Duke William Hotel, 27 Church Street, Haxey, DN9 2HY.

Planning application amendments:

Planning permission to site a metal storage container for a temporary period of two years at Millennium Gardens, corner of Church Street and Chapel Street, Amcotts.