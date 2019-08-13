Pizza takeway set to join line-up of shops at new Doncaster railway station retail park

Signs announcing the arrival of Pizza Vera have been unveiled at Centrix Park alongside Kirk Sandall railway station.

No further details have been announced as it when the shop will be open, but it will be alongside the recently opened Brix Coffee kitchen and coffee shop which has opened on the site on Doncaster Road.

Pizza Vera is set to open in Doncaster.

Earlier this year, Costcutter opened a convenience store on the park and a beauty salon, Slated Beauty, has also opened its doors.