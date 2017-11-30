PICTURES: Wall of thousands of new blue bins - coming soon to your doorstep in Doncaster

Here's a whole load of rubbish - a massive wall of thousands of new blue bins which will soon be delivered to homes across Doncaster.

Doncaster Council has shared pictures of the huge delivery of bins which will start being rolled out to homes in the next few weeks.

Thousands of the new bins will be delivered.

Sharing the pictures on Facebook, the council wrote: "Blue bins are assembling in ever greater numbers at our Waste Transfer Station. We're trying to remind ourselves that they're here to help, and aren't forming a sinister army that will enslave us all.

"They're going to start being delivered to households in Doncaster from 11 December, so make sure you're ready to welcome your new blue friend and know not to use it until March 2018!"

It comes as Doncaster Council prepares to make changes to household collections in the New Year.

More items will be able to go into household recycling bins - but collections are reducing to every two weeks.

From March, milk cartons will be added to the list of items that will be picked up through the borough's waste and recycling collections, along with small electrical items.

But the recycling collections will only be every two weeks, rather than weekly as at present.

It is part of a revamp which will also see new blue wheelie bins rolled out our for recycling collections, to replace the current combination of boxes and bags.

The new blue bins will be for cartons, plastic bottles, aerosols, cans, foil, paper and cardboard. Glass will have to be put in a separate green recycling box. Small electrical items like irons and hairdryers will be collected for the first time, They can be left in carrier bags next to the bins, as can old clothes and towels.