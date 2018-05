Two drivers have been injured in a crash on a busy Sheffield road.

A red Toyota Yaris and a green Skoda Fabia were in collision on Manchester Road in Crosspool at 4pm yesterday.

Some of the damaged vehicles.

Police said the two drivers suffered 'non-serious injuries'.

