PICTURES: Tragic Doncaster trucker's final journey as coffin taken to funeral on back of lorry

A Doncaster truck driver who died in a tragic accident made his final journey to his funeral - with his coffin carried on the back of a truck.

Derren Heath, 46, was carried to Doncaster's Rose Hill Crematorium with his casket strapped to the back of a truck - and dozens of other truckers joined the cortege as it snaked its way through Doncaster.

The funeral cortege makes its way across St George's Bridge.

Mr Heath, known as Digger, was carried to the service on the lorry which also carried messages including "your shift is over" and "RIP Digger."

He died in October when a tyre exploded in his face at a factory in Barnsley, causing massive fatal injuries.

Originally from Campsall but living in Crowle at the time of his death, Mr Heath's final journey began at Arksey's Wittsend Caravan Park and made its way through Doncaster and across St George's Bridge with many other truck drivers joining the funeral procession.

After leaving Campsmount School, he became a trainee mechanic, then later on becoming an owner driver before he gave up to work for Warwick Ward Machinery in 2014.

Derren was taken to his funeral on the back of a lorry.

He worked alongside best friend and another truck fanatic Mark Chambers.

Family friend Lynsey Chambers said: "Trucking was Derren's life and had been since passing his HGV in 1991.

"Derren was one of the best drivers known to many of his friends, colleagues and family and a very experienced driver. He also spent most of his free time tending to his truck

He will be sadly missed by many."

Motorbikes were his second passion and he owned an Aprilea which he loved taking out for the day.

The casket was carried on the back of a truck.

The lorry used for Derren's funeral was a Volvo F12 which Derren and his friend Pete had been refurbishing for the last two years.