Pictures: Tardis spotted in Sheffield as Doctor Who filming takes place in city

This is the moment the Tardis touched down in Sheffield - as filming for the new series of Doctor Who gets under way in the city.

Actors and camera crews have descended on the city with filming taking place for the long-running BBC1 sci-fi drama in the area around Park Hill flats last night and today.

TV fan Dan Wild spotted camera and crews filming in the shadow of Park Hill flats. (Photo: Dan Wild).

And TV fan Dan Wild was lucky enough to get a glimpse of Timelord Jodie Whittaker's famous Police Box time travel machine as filming took place on Gilbert Street in the shadow of the famed city landmark.

It is not clear which actors have been taking part in the filming sequences or how long the cameras and crew will be in the city for.

Fan sites were awash with rumours last night with one post on Facebook reading: "Doctor Who is filming in Sheffield again!

"They are filming at the Park Hill flats tonight (they were filming here last time they were in Sheffield) and will be doing so again for the next few nights.

The flats are the setting for the filming of the new series.

"It is unclear as to who is filming near the flats but it seems to be a recurring location in Series 11 meaning one of the companions could be living there!

"It is said they have been filming on the decks of the new flats and around the entrance."

In November, crews were spotted in Hunter House Road and Ecclesall Road while actor and TV presenter Bradley Walsh was spotted at Sheffield railway station.