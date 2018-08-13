PICTURES: 'Shoddy workmanship' claim as health and safety hazards allegedly created on Sheffield road

Council contractors have been accused of 'shoddy workmanship' which residents claim has resulted in a number of health and safety hazards on their street.

People living in Warminster Place, Norton Lees, claim their road surface has been raised three inches above residents' driveways causing a potential trip hazard while the re-surfaced road is already breaking up just weeks after being laid leaving motorists with a bumpy ride.

Angry residents also allege the rickety pavement in the cul-de-sac has also not been replaced.

Amey - the council contractors who carried out the work this summer - insisted they have not yet completed the job and further improvements are due to be made.

But painter and decorator Tony Bennett, aged 58, who lives on the road, accused them of "shoddy workmanship."

He said: "We have a lot of elderly people who live here and there are obvious trip hazards all over the place.

"The actual road is breaking up already and is uneven. I don't think they have rolled it.

"The pavement is all broken up and we can't understand why they have not done this first before doing the road."

Mr Bennett claimed he and other residents have contacted Sheffield Council and Amey to complain and ask for the work to be re-done but nobody has re-visited the site.

He said: "If I did a job like that then I would never get paid again. We have footed the bill for this as taxpayers."

The work is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Sheffield Council as part of the £2 billion Streets Ahead programme to improve the city's road network.

Nick Hetherington, Streets Ahead network manager, said a new micro asphalt surface has been applied which will "extend the life of the road by sealing out water and creating a new top layer, which can take a few weeks to settle down and may look uneven during this initial period."

He explained that resurfacing was finished on August 3 but additional work on gullies and other manholes "will be completed in the next few days."

Mr Hetherington said: "In addition, the road will also be inspected to ensure the surface is not above any of the driveways and remedial works will be carried out if required.

"The pavements are scheduled to be resurfaced within the next two months."