Pictures reveal how huge blaze burned hole through roof of Sheffield home  

A man was injured in a blaze that ripped a hole through the roof of a home in Sheffield last night.

Firefighters were called out to Whirlowdale Road in Millhouses at about 5.30pm.

Firefighters at the scene.

Pictures released by the fire brigade show the extent of the damage after flames ripped through wooden beams and tiling on the roof.

Crews used a specialist aerial ladder platform to spray the house with water.

The damaged roof.

One man, who was out of the property when the fire service arrived, was treated for smoke inhalation.

Two crews from Sheffield Central Fire Station and another from Lowedges spent three hours tackling the blaze.

The cause was accidental but the exact circumstances of how it started are not yet known.

The aerial platform in use.

Elsewhere, arsonists set fire to a shed in Bramall Lane, at 9.50pm.

Crews spent about 30 minutes tackling the blaze.