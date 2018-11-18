PICTURES: More than 10, 000 stolen pills found on Barnsley street 

More than 10, 000 pills that are suspected to have been stolen have been found on a Barnsley street.

They were discovered yesterday on Barnsley Road and Highgate Lane in Goldthorpe.

The discovered pills.

READ MORE: Darnall fatal crash: Hundreds of people gather for funeral of father and son killed in horrific collision

Police said they believe the pills, which are strong painkillers, have been stolen from an unknown location.

In a Facebook post, the Barnsley South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The tablets that have been found are strong painkillers co-codamol 30/500 and were in boxes of 100.

READ MORE: Darnall fatal crash: Everything we know so far

The pills.

“It has been reported that other members of the public may have also picked up some of these on the street prior to police arrival

“Officers are asking members of the public to please be vigilant and destroy any tablets that they may have found or if they find some more please take to your local Pharmacy for destruction.

“We would like to advise of parents of young children to extra vigilant when out with their children in case they come across these pills.

READ MORE: “Come see the ruins but stick to the shore” – warning as exposed ruins of Ladybower reservoir’s lost villages entice sightseers into danger

“If anyone has any information as to where they have come from please contact South Yorkshire Police and quote incident 889 17/11/2018.”