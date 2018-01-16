PICTURES: Lego-loving football fan creates Doncaster Rovers' Keempoat Stadium out of toy bricks - and it's amazing

This is Doncaster Rovers' hallowed Keepmoat Stadium as you've never seen it before - made entirely out of Lego

The amazingly detailed replica has been lovingly crafted by master Lego builder Julian Richards - who has set himself the challenge of building all 92 Premier League and Football League grounds from toy bricks.

The model took eight hours to build.

The Cardiff City fan, 44, has just six stadiums left to go - with his recreation of the Keepmoat his 86th building project.

He said: "They take about eight hours to build on average. I started out doing Cardiff's stadium two years ago and put it on Twiter.

"Then a guy saw it and asked me to commission him Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium and it took off from that."

Mr Richards has sold some of his creations, while others are dismantled and reconfigured to form other stadiums.

The design includes the coloured corner blocks of the stadium.

The Keepmoat creation contains 1,200 bricks and includes the coloured corner sections of the ground, the Doncaster lettering in the seats and other features that will be instantly recognisable to Rovers fans - although the famous sloping floodlights are absent.

And he isn't the only Lego fan out there building football stadiums.

Fellow builder Chris Smith has set himself the challenge of recreating more than 100 stadiums from the children's building block favourite.

Chris, from Altrincham, Greater Manchester started building Lego stadiums two years ago as a hobby and began turning his creations into a business, named Brickstand.

The floodlights might be missing - but the rest of the stadium is pretty accurate.

Chris, a fan of Crystal Palace and Halifax Town, said: "I saw a Lego creation one day and then thought to myself that someone must have built lots of football stadiums out of Lego - it lends itself so well to creating them.

"I went on Google to view them and was surprised to find that they simply didn't exist and thought I may as well have a go."

The Lego Keepmoat under construction.

Julian has built 86 of the football stadiums.

Before the roof went on!

Another shot of the unfinished Keepmoat.

His mammoth project to create all 92 grounds began two years ago.