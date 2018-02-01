Pictures: From Doncaster Rovers cheerleader to Eurovision Song Contest hopeful - meet town singing star Raya

She began her career in school plays and as a cheerleader for Doncaster Rovers - but now local singer Rachel Clark is set for her biggest stage yet.

Rachel, 27, from Barnby Dun, is one of of six musical hopefuls hoping to represent the United Kingdom at this year's all-singing, all-dancing television spectacular - and its all a far cry from her early days.

The former Hungerhill School pupil, who now lives in London and performs under the name Raya, will be hoping her entry Crazy wows the judges and the public when she competes in the UK sing-off in Brighton on February 7, with the winner going on to represent the country in this year's final in Portugal.

And perfoming has always been in Rachel's blood.

She first stepped into the limelight during her time at Hungerhill, taking part in school productions and later becoming one of The Vikettes, the now disbanded Doncaster Rovers' cheerleading troupe.

Here's hoping we'll be the ones cheering Rachel onto victory next week!

Rachel (left) in a production of Bugsy Malone at Hungerhill School in 2004.

Rachel (left) in The Black Cloak at Hungerhill in 2003.

She spent many years as a Doncaster Rovers Vikette.

Rachel will be bidding to represent the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The 27-year-old now lives in London.

Rachel performs under the name Raya.