PICTURES: Doncaster man and woman arrested after stabbing on roundabout in broad day light

A Doncaster man and woman have been arrested following a reported stabbing on a roundabout in broad day light.

Police said a 22-year-old man was stabbed on Hartley Street Roundabout in Mexborough at 2.55pm yesterday.

Paramedics and police at the scene.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Armed police block Sheffield road

Officers flooded the scene and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was also in attendance. The victim was taken to hospital and he remains in a stable condition today.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed today that a 25-year-old Mexborough man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 wounding and currently remains in police custody.

A 29-year-old woman, also from Mexborough, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

READ MORE: Sheffield loses out to Leeds and Manchester in Channel 4 HQ shortlist

The roundabout and surrounding roads were sealed off by police for a few hours yesterday while officers dealt with the incident.

READ MORE: Sheffield pub landlord who was 'loved to bits' is honoured at memorial festival

Police are appealing for witnesses and in particular people with dashcam footage to contact 101, quoting incident number 461 of Thursday, May 31.