Pictures: As Elton John is rumoured to be quitting touring, can you remember when he played Doncaster and made pop video here?

As music legend Sir Elton John prepares to make an announcement about his future career later today, can you remember when the star played Doncaster ten years ago?

The star is expected to reveal plans for a new venture after his Las Vegas residency ends in May after six years.

The Mirror has reported the 70-year-old will announce his final world tour and quit live dates after more than 50 years in the spotlight.

And fans will recall the night in July 2008 when the flamboyant star performed a selection of his biggest hits at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Sir Elton also made a pop video in Doncaster too during his career, filming scenes for the Made In England video in Hyde Park and the town centre.

It was on July 12, 2008 that the star rocked the home of Doncaster Rovers.

The star performed a string of his best known hits.

Thousands packed out the stadium to see their hero play a two-hour plus live set.

The gig was the third at the town's stadium - following on from earlier shows by Ronan Keating and McFly and Canadian rocker Bryan Adams.

Footy fan Sir Elton, the former chairman of Watford, began proceedings by congratulating the Rover on their promotion to the Championship after their Wembley play-off final win over Leeds United.

He said: "I'd like to congratulate Doncaster Rovers on last year's season - this is a splendid stadium."

The rocker then launched into a set which, unsurprisingly, leaned heavily on his multi-million sellers.

Tracks like Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, I'm Still Standing, I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues and Are You Ready for Love? were lapped up by the packed audience.

But it wasn't just the top 10 numbers that got an airing - lesser tracks like Levon and Believe were also part of the set.

Rocker Elton finished the gig with a slate of real crowd pleasers, including Crocodile Rock, Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting and Philadelphia Freedom as well as Your Song.

And did you know that the musical superstar once filmed a hit music video in Doncaster?

The self-styled Rocket Man chose our town more than twenty years ago when he was coming up with a video for his 1995 song Made In England.

The single, an ode to England and all things English, features brief glimpses of Doncaster Minster and Hyde Park - where video makers filmed two elderly women gossiping over a wall in Elmfield Road as well as capturing the pair dancing in the street for the song.

The video also shows Sir Elton's face super-imposed onto a former Doncaster town centre pub entitled The Queen - a cheeky nod to the star's sexuality.

The pub, on the corner of Sunny Bar and the Market Place, later became a Polish restaurant and bar and has recently reopened as a pub.

See if you can spot Donny in the video for the song which reached number 18 more than 23 years ago.

