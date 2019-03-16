Pictures and video showing huge police cordon at scene of reported stabbing in Sheffield 

Police at the scene.
Pictures and video have emerged showing a huge police cordon at the scene of a reported stabbing in Sheffield. 

Police were called out to Badger Road in Woodhouse at about 7pm last night. 

Officers at the scene.

Officers said a person had suffered neck injuries in an attack.

One nearby resident said somebody had been stabbed.

The police cordon.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. 

The large cordon remained in place this morning. 

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details and are waiting for a reply. 

Police arrive at the scene.

