Pictures and video showing huge police cordon at scene of reported stabbing in Sheffield 

Pictures and video have emerged showing a huge police cordon at the scene of a reported stabbing in Sheffield.

Police were called out to Badger Road in Woodhouse at about 7pm last night.

Officers at the scene.

Officers said a person had suffered neck injuries in an attack.

One nearby resident said somebody had been stabbed.

The police cordon.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The large cordon remained in place this morning.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details and are waiting for a reply.