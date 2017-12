As the snow continues to fall, your pictures reveal how Sheffield is transforming into a winter wonderland this morning.

Here is a selection of the images we have been sent so far.

Chesterfield Road South, Meadowhead.

If you have any pictures you would like to share, email them to lee.peace@jpress.co.uk, post them to The Star's Facebook page or tweet them to @SheffieldStar

Chesterfield Road South, Meadowhead.

Hardwick Crescent off Psalter Lane.

Penrhyn Road, Hunters Bar.

Junction Road, Sharrow Vale.

Ecclesall Road.

School Road, Crookes.