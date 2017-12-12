PICTURES AND RESULTS: Santas, snowmen, elves and penguins take part in annual Tinsel Turbary

Running Rudolphs, sprinting Santas, energetic elves and pace-setting puddings all took part in the second Tinsel Turbary.
The event, which is a Christmas themed trail race and family fun run, organised by Epworth’s Metres To Miles, attracts young and old alike, and this year saw almost 300 take part.
A spokesman said: “Great atmosphere today at the Tinsel Turbary Trail race. Amazing outfits and lots of laughs.
“Can we just take this opportunity to thank all our volunteer marshalls, time keepers and helpers. It wasn’t easy building up and breaking down the course and being stood in the cold for some time, but you all had those amazing smiles and cheered on the runners all the way. Thank you very much, it means a lot.”
Winners in the fancy dress competition were 1. Lesley Parry of Wolds Vets AC who dressed as a present, 2. Jane Oxby of Walk Jog Run as a penguin, and 3. Shelley Hemsley as Mr Frosty. They will all receive a Metres to Miles runners hamper.
The actual race winners were 1. Walter Somerville, 2. Richard Harris, 3. David Robinson. First back for the ladies was Lindsay Skinner, 15th overall.
FULL RESULTS:
Position Time Firstname Lastname Running Club Age Gender
1 47.45 Walter Somerville SNR Male
2 48.01 Richard Harris Wolds Veteran RC V45 Male
3 48.16 David Robinson Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male
4 49.34 dean kirkham V40 Male
5 49.56 Martin James Doncaster Athletic Club V40 Male
6 50.33 Chris Gibbs V55 Male
7 50.51 Stefan Lumley SNR Male
8 51.29 Gavin Mann Scunthorpe & District AC V40 Male
9 51.33 Daniel Bullock SNR Male
10 51.39 Phil Gibbs Lincsquad V45 Male
11 51.45 JERZY NOWOSIELSKI V45 Male
12 51.55 Andrew Hemmings City of Hull AC SNR Male
13 52.44 Mark Nettleton Barton & District AC V50 Male
14 53.08 Ian McBride V40 Male
15 53.45 Lindsay Skinner Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female
16 54.03 Tom Hebdige Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male
17 54.28 Garry Perkins Wolds Veteran RC V60 Male
18 54.38 christopher Slight Scunthorpe & District AC V40 Male
19 55.03 Mike Wells Caistor Running Club V40 Male
20 55.03 Andrew Reynolds Caistor Running Club Snr Male
21 55.14 William Lansdall Gainsborough & Morton Striders SNR Male
22 55.26 Gordon O’Neill SNR Male
23 55.30 Nicola Curtis Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female
24 56.10 Richard Lambert Danum Harriers V45 Male
25 56.40 Craig Scott Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male
26 57.01 Graeme Davison SNR Male
27 57.27 Jon Challen V40 Male
28 57.59 Tony Wilson V40 Male
29 58.07 Sarah Francis V40 Female
30 58.59 Owen Griffiths Barton & District AC SNR Male
31 59.27 John Crossland V40 Male
32 59.31 Kevin Geer V50 Male
33 59.34 Adrian Tuplin Danum Harriers V45 Male
34 59.51 Ian Russell Skegness & District Running Club V50 Male
35 60.28 Steffan Keeton SNR Male
36 60.53 david george Barton & District AC SNR Male
37 60.53 Bry Moss V50 Male
38 61.02 Matthew Geer SNR Male
39 61.09 Carl Heseltine V40 Male
40 61.14 Andy Lambie V45 Male
41 61.14 Rob Turner V50 Male
42 61.15 Jonathan Manchester Barton & District AC U20 Male 43 61.17 Peter Barnard Scunthorpe & District AC V60 Male
44 61.23 Mark Gollings Lincsquad V55 Male
45 61.24 Andy Walker SNR Male
46 61.29 Christian Ashton Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male
47 61.30 Lee Jacques SNR Male
48 61.33 Jonathan Shinn V50 Male
49 61.35 mark bennett V40 Male
50 61.38 Nick Hilton Bournville Harriers V50 Male
51 61.52 Gemma Scott Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female
52 61.55 Andrea Morley Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female
53 62.00 Stewart McGough V50 Male
54 62.08 Carole Fee East Hull Harriers & AC V45 Female
55 62.13 Gary Fee East Hull Harriers & AC V55 Male
56 62.36 Dave Kirkby V55 Male
57 63.02 Paula Davies Danum Harriers V45 Female
58 63.33 Andy Leeson Scunthorpe & District AC V45 MALE
59 63.41 Carl housham V45 Male
60 63.41 Peter Duncan SNR Male
61 63.56 Justin Ellis V40 Male
62 63.59 sarah wright V35 Female
63 64.03 Trevor Lambert Doncaster Athletic Club V55 Male
64 64.08 Rhydian Stock SNR Male
65 64.18 Rose James Doncaster Athletic Club V35 Female
66 64.19 Catherine Gardner Barton & District AC V45 Female
67 64.26 Simon Watson V40 Male
68 64.38 Neil Dowse Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Male
69 64.38 NIGEL DOWSE V55 Male
70 64.44 justin wilkinson Gainsborough & Morton Striders SNR Male
71 64.49 Jennifer Swindell Ackworth Road Runners SNR Female
72 65.06 Helen Dannatt V35 Female
73 65.20 Andrew GUEST V50 MALE
74 65.20 Shaun Skelton V50 Male
75 65.39 David Sweeting Gainsborough & Morton Striders snr Male
76 65.42 Gary Johnston V50 Male
77 65.56 Julie Oxenforth Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Female
78 66.06 Tracy Tuplin Danum Harriers V40 Female
79 66.12 Emma Busby SNR Female
80 66.24 Andrew Grierson V50 Male
81 66.31 Marion Milnes V50 Female
82 66.55 Martyn Kellett Doncaster Athletic Club V50 Male
83 67.08 Pam Harrison V50 Female
84 67.10 Abigail Pearson Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female
85 67.15 Miles Bentley V40 Male 86 67.41 Amy Holloway SNR Female
87 67.42 Keith Conkerton East Hull Harriers & AC V55 Male
88 67.53 Justine Guilliatt V35 Female
89 67.56 Sandra Holdsworth West Hull Ladies V60 Female
90 67.59 Dean Chalder Wolds Veteran RC V55 Male
91 68.04 Ian Flower SNR Male
92 68.32 zoe rowbottom V35 Female
93 68.33 Stefan Zaminita Danum Harriers V50 Male
94 68.43 John Sculthorpe V60 Male
95 68.47 Ben Hampel V40 Male
96 69.06 Kirsten Hinds V35 Female
97 69.06 John Guillaitt V50 Male
98 69.19 rebecca lennox SNR Female
99 69.24 Paul Lumley V50 Male
100 69.30 Glynn Jones Doncaster Athletic Club V45 Male
101 69.31 Andrew Neal V40 Male
102 69.42 Helen Blair Skegness & District Running Club V40 Female
103 69.50 Kerry Padley Scunthorpe & District AC V40 Female
104 69.50 Mark Padley V45 Male
105 70.22 Richard Chandler V50 Male
106 70.27 Jane Chandler Maltby Running Club V50 Female
107 70.33 Simon WItham V45 Male
108 70.38 Stewart Atkinson SNR Male
109 70.55 Martin Manchester Barton & District AC V50 Male
110 71.01 Mark Schofield V45 Male
111 71.01 Paul Adams Lincsquad snr Male
112 71.11 Helen Penn City of Hull AC V40 Female
113 71.12 Belinda Guy V40 Female
114 71.14 Ian Marshall V50 Male
115 71.57 Catherine Leader V35 Female
116 72.07 Hein Bo Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male
117 72.29 Kimberley Rose SNR Female
118 72.33 emma Clay Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female
119 72.47 Dawn Shaw V55 Female
120 73.14 debbie procter Danum Harriers V55 Female
121 73.21 Philip Kirkham Barton & District AC V55 Male
122 73.33 Debbie Bonner V35 Female
123 73.43 Lesley O’Neill V50 Female
124 73.54 Jimmy willoughby SNR Male
125 74.03 Debbie Kirkham V45 Female
126 74.03 Alison Jackson V40 Female
127 74.39 Linda Dodsworth West Hull Ladies V60 Female
128 74.46 Sharon Rawlinson Scunthorpe & District AC V55 Female 129 74.47 Nigel Morrison Caistor Running Club V50 Male
130 74.47 Chris Allison Caistor Running Club V50 Male
131 75.15 shelley hemsley V35 Female
132 75.18 Adelle Smith SNR Female
133 75.39 tracy spencer Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Female
134 75.46 Joanna Fox V40 Female
135 75.54 Gordon Palmer V55 Male
136 75.57 Lisa Grandcourt V40 Female
137 75.57 Richard Bowley V40 Male
138 76.08 Kate Humphries SNR Female
139 76.14 Melanie James Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Female
140 76.26 Teresa Firth V50 Female
141 76.26 Nikki Peet V40 Female
142 76.32 Emma Schofield V35 Female
143 76.34 Clare Smith Strideout V45 Female
144 76.38 Louise Hindmarsh Barton & District AC V50 Female
145 76.42 paul mulldon V40 Male
146 76.50 Elaine Tait Scunthorpe & District AC V60 Female
147 77.03 John Hodson V40 Male
148 77.13 Gavin Kulin V45 Male
149 77.23 Nicola Riley Beverley Athletic Club V50 Female
150 77.46 Garry Hobson Scunthorpe & District AC V55 Male
151 77.46 Sally Rigby V45 Female
152 77.50 Nick Marsden V45 Male
153 77.59 Richard Gerhardt Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Male
154 78.20 Jackie Feeley V50 Female
155 78.26 Nigel Wiley V45 Male
156 78.26 Sharron Wiley West Hull Ladies V45 Female
157 78.42 Kathryn Pinchbeck Danum Harriers V55 Female
158 79.05 Sally Roberts V35 Female
159 79.06 Sally Evans V35 Female
160 79.07 Max Burrows SNR Male
161 79.08 Tamara Pullan V40 Female
162 80.13 Kate Simons V40 Female
163 80.13 Lesley Parry Wolds Veteran RC V55 Female
164 80.18 Joanne Stow V45 Female
165 80.54 Heather Marsh Danum Harriers V50 Female
166 80.55 Ken Marsh Danum Harriers V55 Male
167 80.57 Hannah Seddon V40 Female
168 81.03 Catriona Card Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Female
169 81.12 CHARLOTTE GRIFFITHS Cleethorpes and District AC V40 Female
170 81.14 Helen Turton Tickhill Running & Athletic Club V40 Female
171 81.27 Talha Manzoor V40 Male 172 82.05 Gillian Paine SNR Female
173 82.08 Garry Needham V50 Male
174 82.09 Clare Haywood Gainsborough & Morton Striders V35 Female
175 82.09 Daniel Gelder Cleethorpes and District AC V40 Male
176 82.09 Helen Knights Cleethorpes and District AC V40 Female
177 82.20 Sally Snowden V40 Female
178 82.22 Charlotte Chisell V40 Female
179 82.23 Karen Brocklebank-Lambert Doncaster Triathlon Club V45 Female
180 82.24 Mandy Ashton Doncaster Triathlon Club V55 Female
181 82.31 Pete Hudson Wolds Veteran RC V60 Male
182 82.41 Lee-Ann McGarry Maltby Running Club V45 Female
183 82.43 Barrett Inskip V40 Male
184 82.43 Sally Inskip V40 Female
185 82.58 Rebecca Bkackman SNR Female
186 83.09 Clodie Gough SNR Female
187 83.09 Andrew Fromont V55 Male
188 83.23 Glyn Morley V40 Male
189 83.52 Nicola Johnson V40 Female
190 84.02 Sue Hand V45 Female
191 84.02 Michael Hand V55 Male
192 84.06 jayne hunt Gainsborough & Morton Striders V45 Female
193 84.10 Emma Morrison Caistor Running Club V50 Female
194 84.17 walter kent Winterton Running Club V55 Male
195 84.28 Tim Smith SNR Male
196 84.33 Annabel Davies SNR Female
197 85.07 Derek Crunkhorn V50 Male
198 85.09 Debbie Bradwell V40 Female
199 85.28 Julie Whitehead Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female
200 85.29 Jane Allen West Hull Ladies V35 Female
201 85.38 Gillian Johnston V45 Female
202 85.46 Annemarie Brooks Danum Harriers V50 Female
203 85.59 Chris Oâ€™Mara V40 Male
204 86.00 Isabel Hilton U20 Female
205 86.05 Kat Hilton Danum Harriers V45 Female
206 86.10 Sally Flower V35 Female
207 86.46 Susan Green Wolds Veteran RC V65 Female
208 86.51 Anna Oâ€™Mara SNR Female
209 87.26 Kate Billmore V60 Female
210 87.42 Maxine Tomlinson V45 Female
211 88.24 allison smith V40 Male
212 88.33 Steven Farrell Danum Harriers V55 Male
213 88.51 CHRIS MASRHALL SNR Male
214 89.02 Ann Marshall Wolds Veteran RC V40 Female 215 89.02 David Peck Wolds Veteran RC V40 Male
216 89.34 Annemarie Turner Barton & District AC V50 Female
217 91.06 gareth lewis V50 Male
218 91.26 Liz George V55 Female
219 91.53 Sally Walker V40 Female
220 91.53 Samantha Wicks V40 Female
221 91.53 Nicola Wilkinson V40 Female
222 91.53 Joy Botfield V35 Female
223 92.23 Marina Gooch Winterton Running Club V45 Female
224 92.30 Karen Pearman V50 Female
225 92.30 Chris Mather Barton & District AC V40 Male
226 92.31 Jane Oxby Walk Jog Run V45 Female
227 92.33 Rebecca Skinner SNR Female
228 92.35 Sarah Wilson V45 Female
229 92.37 Clare Jackson V40 Female
230 92.40 Ruth George Barton & District AC SNR Female
231 92.48 Helen Cox V55 Female
232 92.49 Diane Blackman V50 Female
233 93.02 Michael Swindell SNR Male
234 93.07 Jane Farrell Danum Harriers V55 Female
235 93.27 Jessica Swindell V55 Female
236 93.40 Ali Carter V35 Female
237 93.56 Angela Thompson V40 Female
238 93.56 Lindsay O’Connor Scunthorpe & District AC V40 Female
239 94.04 Carol Lynn Strideout V40 Female
240 94.04 Jayne Saul Strideout V55 Female
241 94.26 Cathie Mair Caistor Running Club V60 Female
242 94.26 Ian Mair V65 Male
243 94.48 maria maith Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female
244 94.48 Clare Carney Gainsborough & Morton Striders V40 Female
245 94.49 Scott Tock SNR Male
246 94.59 Beverley Jennings Doncaster Triathlon Club V45 Female
247 94.59 Yvonne Clark Doncaster Triathlon Club V35 Female
248 95.32 Marie Henderson Scunthorpe & District AC V45 Female
249 95.32 Andrew Gouldthorpe Scunthorpe & District AC V50 Male
250 95.39 Sally Farrow V45 Female
251 95.49 Jeannette Walters Doncaster Athletic Club V60 Female
252 96.47 Amy Randall SNR Female
253 97.02 Victoria Playford V40 Female
254 97.02 Sam Walkeden SNR Male
255 97.17 Ailsa Leggott V50 Female
256 97.27 Laura Potterton SNR Female
257 97.46 James Campling SNR Male 258 98.36 Diane Eke V60 Female
259 99.22 Sarah Wells Caistor Running Club V45 Female
260 99.22 katie sargeant Caistor Running Club SNR Female
261 99.22 Rachel Hyde Caistor Running Club SNR Female
262 99.22 Fran Allison Caistor Running Club V50 Female
263 99.22 Fiona Craig Caistor Running Club V35 Female
264 99.29 Karen Whitelam V60 Female
265 99.35 Marie Briggs V35 Female
266 99.49 Carla Stebbing Scunthorpe & District AC V35 Female
267 1.40.01 Julie Humphries V55 Female
268 1.40.01 Anne-Marie Marsden V45 Female
269 1.40.21 Vicky Bell Kimberworth Striders V40 Female
270 1.40.22 felicity marriott Kimberworth Striders V40 Female
271 1.40.27 Louise Taylor Kimberworth Striders V45 Female
272 1.40.31 samantha wishart West Hull Ladies V40 Female
273 1.40.31 Denise Carter White City (Hull) RRC V45 Female
274 1.40.31 Heather King City of Hull AC female
275 1.41.55 Yvonne Mills Kimberworth Striders V45 Female
276 1.43.06 Lynne Wilcock V40 Female
277 1.44.15 Karen Grainger V55 Female
278 1.44.15 Janett Bellew V45 Female
279 1.44.19 Sue May Doncaster Athletic Club V55 Female
280 1.44.28 Susan Forbes Doncaster Athletic Club V60 Female
281 1.47.40 Joanne Peace V45 Female
282 1.47.42 Michelle Beedham V45 Female
283 1.47.42 Jayne Davies V40 Female
284 1.53.59 Natalie Baker Scunthorpe & District AC SNR Female
285 1.54.03 Helen Drayton V40 Female
286 1.54.03 Fran Marritt V40 Female
287 2.14.24 Frederick Tomlinson V65 Male