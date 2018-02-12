PICTURES: Aftermath after inferno destroys car at Doncaster petrol station

This is the aftermath after an inferno destroyed a car at a Doncaster petrol station this morning.

The hatchback car was totally destroyed after the blaze broke out at the BP filling station on Lutterworth Drive at Adwick.

The blaze broke out this morning.

Other motorists and passers by looked on as flames tore through the vehicle as it stopped to refuel at the petrol station this morning.

It is not known how the blaze started. It is understood no-one was injured in the incident.

Video footage of the vehicle on fire shows flames leaping into the sky just yards from petrol pumps and thick black smoke billowing from the forecourt.

The vehicle has been reduced to a charred shell and the petrol station has been coned off while investigations are carried out.

The station has been cordoned off.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and BP for further details.