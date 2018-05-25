PICTURE: Woman hit by train at Doncaster Railway Station 'treated for injuries'

A woman hit by a train at Doncaster Railway Station earlier this evening sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said officers and paramedics were called out at about 3pm today and the woman was treated at the scene.

READ MORE: BREAKING NEWS: Person hit by train at Doncaster railway station



They added: "Officers were called after reports of a person being struck by a train at 3pm.

"Officers and paramedics are at the scene where a woman is being treated for her injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

"She will be taken to hospital in due course."

The incident caused major disruption through the station earlier today.

A picture sent in by a commuter appeared to show emergency services dealing with the incident at one of the station's platforms.