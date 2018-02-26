PICTURE: Vandals cause trail of destruction across Dronfield

Vandals caused a trail of destruction during a crime spree in Dronfield.

Criminal damage was caused to the scout hut in Gorsey Brigg and the cafe at Climax Fishing tackle, along with houses in Coniston Road and Balmoral Crescent, and bus shelters, in the early hours of Sunday, February 18.

On the same day several items of street furniture including walls and fences were left covered by graffiti in Chesterfield Road in the vicinity of The Three Tuns pub.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Sally Horner on 101, quoting reference 18000078559.