PICTURE: Tight spot as deer gets stuck between railings in Sheffield

This deer found itself in a tight spot - after getting stuck between some railings in Sheffield.

Shocked residents spotted the deer wedged between metal railings behind a block of apartments in Malin Bridge on Bank Holiday Monday at about 8am.

READ MORE: Sheffield loses out to Leeds and Manchester in Channel 4 HQ shortlist

The fire services and RSPCA were promptly called and they managed to free the animal soon after.

RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam, who was called to the scene, said: “This poor deer obviously thought he could get through the railings and down into the nearby woodland, but he was wrong.

"When I arrived I found the roe deer stuck in the metal rails, with the front half of his body through, but it was his hips that had got caught and he just wasn’t able to free himself. He really needed some help."

READ MORE: Mother's 'torture' after son from Sheffield is found murdered in America

Knowing she would need assistance to cut through the thick metal rails, she called South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue who despached a crew to offer assistance.

Insp Ludlam added: “The crew were fantastic and I am so grateful for their help, we couldn’t have rescued this deer without them.

"He wasn’t injured, but he was very stressed, so we knew we had to work fast to free him.

READ MORE: Sheffield pub landlord who was 'loved to bits' is honoured at memorial festival

“First the crew tried to stretch the metal bars to see if the deer could wriggle free, but his hips were still too wide, so they then had to cut the railings whilst I gently lifted the deer’s hips and before we knew it, he was free and quickly ran off back into the woodland.”