PICTURE: Sheep stolen from banks of reservoir turns up on Sheffield street!

Sheep thieves could not pull the wool over police officer's eyes - as they managed to track down the stolen animal on the streets of Sheffield.

A witness saw the sheep being stolen from the banks of the Ladybower Reservoir on Monday night and reported it to police.

The Derbyshire Constabulary's rural crime team was called in to investigate and after a tip-off from a member of public, officers flocked to Sheffield after the animal was spotted in Wincobank.

The team posted details about the find on their Facebook page where they said: "Thanks to the power of social media and our rural communities, the sheep was located 10 miles away in the Wincobank area of Sheffield.

"It has been safely returned to its owners' field."

The post added that enquiries are underway to "catch those responsible for the theft."

Officers will be hoping to put the perpetrators behind 'baaars'.