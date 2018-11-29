PICTURE: Pedestrian reportedly hit by vehicle in Sheffield city centre

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a vehicle in Sheffield city centre this evening.
Members of the public claimed on Twitter that a pedestrian had been involved in a road traffic collision in Eyre Street at about 6.30pm.
READ MORE: Fury as ANOTHER piece of Sheffield’s street art is destroyed by vandals
A picture has also been posted online showing police at the scene.
READ MORE: Police probe into nightclub stabbing in Sheffield
Stagecoach Yorkshire later tweeted that services are being diverted via Jessop Street and Matilda Street due to ‘an incident’.
South Yorkshire Police has not yet released any details.
READ MORE: Police probe into nightclub stabbing in Sheffield
The force has been contacted for information and we are waiting for a reply.