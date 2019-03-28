‘Woman taken to hospital’ after Doncaster bridge closure 

A woman was taken to hospital after emergency services earlier closed a major bridge in Doncaster.
Motorists said St George’s Bridge, close to the town centre, was closed in both directions at about 7.30pm.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said a woman was taken to hospital and nobody else was involved in the incident.
No further details were released.
