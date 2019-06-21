In particular they would like to know when and what were the most challenging times, what helped and what could have been done differently.

Views and suggestions can be provided by completing a short survey which closes at midnight on Sunday 23 June. http://surveys.barnsley.gov.uk/s/SYBICS/

Have you been affected by suicide?

South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw has a higher suicide rate than the England average and partners are working together to reduce this number by at least 10 per cent. The ICS will use information gathered from the survey to improve how we respond to suicide as a community.

South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw (ICS), is a partnership of 23 organisations responsible for looking after the health and care of the 1.5 million people living in Barnsley, Bassetlaw, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield. It is made up of NHS organisations, local authorities and key voluntary sector and independent partners in the region.