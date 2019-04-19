Video shows people being evacuated from Sheffield restaurant after arson attack  

A video has emerged showing people being evacuated from a Sheffield city centre restaurant last night after an arson attack.

Firefighters were called out to Kommune in Castle Market at 10pm to reports of a blaze.

Firefighters at the scene.

The building was fully evacuated but the fire was later found to be located in a bin store off King Street.

The blaze is believed to have been deliberately started near an extractor system which then brought smoke into the building.

The fire service sent two appliances who were able to get the fire under control quickly and then ventilated the building.

In a statement on their Facebook site, the operators of Kommune said: “News sure spreads fast, but this fire hasn't.

“To avoid any speculation, there has been a small fire in a service alley behind Kommune. This fire was not inside our building.

“We had to evacuate the building as a precaution because smoke got into Kommune through the extraction.

“We expect to be proving full service tomorrow, so don't panic.”