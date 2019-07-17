To book a place on the dig please visit the Festival of Archaeology website.Dr Jo Kirton, Youth Engagement Manager for the CBA will be on site to direct the excavations, she said: “The opportunity to excavate on such an important site is always thrilling, as you never know what you will uncover. We are really excited to be working with local people to add a little more colour to the story of Conisbrough Castle.

“We hope you can come dig with us or at least stop by and say hello.”Members of the Conisbrough Research Archaeology Group will also be trench-side to talk to members of the public about past discoveries, the history of the castle and ongoing research. Get your questions at the ready!On Saturday 20th July (11am -3pm) English Heritage will also be running a Community Day with free family friendly activities available, including grow your own cropmarks, craft a medieval shield or make a ‘Tussy Mussy’ and if you don’t know what this is why don’t you come a long and find out? Angela Hobson Project Manager for Shout Out Loud at English Heritage said “It’s so lovely to be working in partnership with the CBA to enable young people to engage with archaeology in such a ‘hands on’ way.”All activities will be outside the castle pay gate and will be open and free to all, booking required if you want to take part in the actual dig normal entrance charge to the castle applies. If you cannot join us in person, follow us on Twitter @archaeologyuk to find out about the discoveries as they happen. The weekend’s activities are supported by the National Lottery players via a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as part of the Shout Out Loud project.