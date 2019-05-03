Two vehicle collision close to Rotherham pub 

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash close to a pub in Rotherham.

Taylor's Lane in Parkgate is closed from the roundabout to Scrooby Lane following the collision earlier this morning.

Emergency services are dealing with a collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers received reports of a crash close to the Fitzwilliam Arms pub at 10.20am.

The fire service and and ambulance are also understood to be in attendance.

Police said one person suffered spinal injuries but the severity is not yet known.

The road is partially closed while emergency services deal with the incident.