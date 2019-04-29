TV star Brian Blessed back on home soil for Doncaster Heritage Festival show

Booming TV, film and theatre star Brian Blessed will be back on home soil next month – as one of the larger than life stars of this year’s Doncaster Heritage Festival.

The Mexborough-born national treasure, 82, will appear at Cast on May 17 when fans will be able to hear a string of anecdotes and stories from his lengthy career in the “an audience with” event.

Doncaster film and TV star Brian Blessed

The show is one of a string of events as part of the 2019 Doncaster Heritage Festival which runs from May 4-19 and includes fascinating talks, workshops, walks and events that explore the history of the borough.

The son of a South Yorkshire coal miner, Brian was born in 1936 in Mexborough and grew up in the mining village of Goldthorpe.

He attended Bolton on Dearne Secondary Modern School, but was forced to leave at the age of 15 after his father suffered an industrial accident.

He then spent several years working in a number of jobs, ranging from an undertaker to a plasterer’s assistant.

He started drama training at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, where his contemporaries included Patrick Stewart, and then found fame as PC “Fancy” Smith in the BBC TV series Z-Cars, between 1962 and 1965.

With roles in Blackadder, Flash Gordon and many more, he is now one of this country’s best-known and most highly respected actors and personalities – with his trademark booming voice and bushy beard making him instantly recognisable.

Tickets for the show are available from Cast, priced at £20.

For more information on other Doncaster Heritage Festival events, visit https://www.heritagedoncaster.org.uk/festival/

Unless stated, tickets for festival events must be booked in advance from Doncaster Local Studies located in the Central Library on Waterdale in person or by phoning 01302 734307.