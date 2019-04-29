Tributes pour in to Sheffield Wednesday fan killed in motorcycle crash 

Star readers have paid tribute to a Sheffield Wednesday fan described as 'one in a million' who died in a motorcycle crash.

Wayne Turton, aged 33, of Foxstone Way, Eckington, died after a collision involving his motorcycle and a BMW in New Whittington over the Easter weekend.

Wayne Turton.

A number of tributes have poured in on The Star’s Facebook page.

Lily Gillan said: “How terrible this is for a young lad taken too soon and his poor family.

“My prayers are with you all. RIP sweetheart, god bless you.”

Paul Allonby described him as a “young man who was clearly loved” and added: “Very sad. RIP from a Blade.”

Kevin Quinn said: “Such sad news, sending my deepest sympathies and regards to Wayne's parents, family and friends, thinking of you all.”

Richard McGowan described the tragedy as “so sad” before adding: “Condolences from a Rotherham fan.”

His parents Denise Wellings and Steven Turton said in a statement: "Wayne has left a big hole in our hearts which will never heal. Love you always. Until we meet again sleep tight son."

His brother Lee Turton and sister Tracy Coyle added: "Our brother was one in a million. Life will never be the same. We love you so much. Sleep tight. Look over us until we meet again."

His family added that he was 'always smiling, loving and caring'.

Mr Turton was a builder and plasterer and enjoyed playing computer games, off road biking and driving with his friends.

He supported Sheffield Wednesday and his favourite player was Barry Bannan. He loved cars and motorbikes and spending time with his family including his nephews and nieces.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*200647 and the name of the officer in the case, Detective Constable Darren Parkin, in any correspondence.