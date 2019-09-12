Tributes continue to pour in to tragic wife of Sheffield Steelers' legend

Vicki Thomas, aged 36, the wife of Sheffield Steelers’ veteran Mark ‘Tomo’ Thomas, lost her battle with breast cancer on Monday night.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mark said his wife died peacefully at the Christie Hospital in Manchester.

Vicki Thomas with husband and Steelers legend Mark Thomas.

The former Steelers’ defenceman said he is ‘struggling to put into words’ how he is feeling and praised the ‘amazing’ nurses and staff at the hospital.

A number of Star readers have now taken to Facebook to pass on their condolences.

Anna Murray said: “RIP. Sincerest condolences to the family.”

Kirsty Blythe added: “RIP. Thinking of all her family and friends.”

Suzanne Walker posted: “Lovely lady, fly high with the angels, thoughts to Mark and the boys.”

Rita Sandell-Plowright added that she is “so sorry for your loss Mark, much love to you and your family.”

Sheffield Steelers also put out a heartfelt tribute on its website on Vicki’s passing, saying the Steelers’ group during Mark’s time in the club was special, as they were a tightly-knitted band of players and their wives.

The statement said: “The Thomas, Hewitt, Legue, Phillips, Munn, Dagenais, Finnerty, Lehman and Sarich’s of this world.

“Mark and Vicki were at the forefront of all that happened in that time. Vicki was one of the most popular people ever associated with this club.

“The Steelers have Mark and Vicki in their DNA, the Steelers family are truly saddened by this wonderful ladies’ loss.

“As a club and as a fan base, we will be there for Mark and his family. Mark and Vicki have two special young sons, Bailey and Harley. Our sincere and deepest condolences go out to them all.”

The club’s media manager David Simms also extended his condolences to the family.