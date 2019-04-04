Tributes have been paid following the death of a former Doncaster Rovers striker.

Reece Nicholson, who played for the club during the 1950s, died last month at the age of 82.

Mr Nicholson, who lived in Wheatley Hills, played for Rovers between 1953 and 1957, scoring eight goals in 30 appearances.

At that time, the club were in Division Two and he was part of the squad that finished in 12th position in that league in the 1953-54 season – one of Rovers’ highest ever league placings.

An inside forward, Bircotes-born Mr Nicholson, came through the junior ranks at Belle Vue before breaking into the first team.

He made the bulk of his appearances during the 1957-58 season which saw Rovers finish bottom of Division Two and which saw the player transfer to Cambridge City.

He was also part of the squad that reached the fifth round of the FA Cup during the 1954-55 season which saw Rovers take on Aston Villa five times in the fourth round.

The first game and three replays were all drawn before Rovers eventually triumphed 3-1 in the fifth game.

An obituary said that Mr Nicholson had died peacefully on March 22 after a long illness.

It added: “Reece was a life long football fan and played the game at a high level in the 50s and early 60s for Doncaster Rovers and Cambridge City, later becoming a coach.

“He also enjoyed many years crown green bowling and played for Case International where he worked and later Armthorpe.”

The notice added that in 1974 he moved his family from Bircotes to Wheatley Hills.

It added: “He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 60 years Barbara, his son Gary and daughter Tracy.

“He was a much loved dad and grandad. A well liked man, he will be missed by all who knew him.”

The funeral service will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on April 10 and 12,20pm.