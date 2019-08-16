Tragic Sheffield stage star dies just weeks after own son

Tributes have flooded in to Mabel Delamore, a former stage actress with a ‘massive personality’ who was a member of both Manor Operatic Society and Ellesmere Musical Theatre Company for decades,

The Brinsworth woman sadly lost her fight with cancer aged 89 on Wednesday.

Mabel Delamore.

This came just weeks after her son Steve lost his own battle with the disease aged 58 on June 10.

Sally Delamore said she is in a state of shock and grief over losing her husband and mother-in-law within the space of a few weeks.

The 51-year-old Rotherham woman paid a loving tribute to them both today.

She said: “Steve had a massive heart, was very loving and had a huge zest for life.

Ellesmere: Mabel Delamore and Charlotte Spowage in My Fair Lady

“Even when he was ill, he remained very positive.”

Mrs Delamore described Mabel as ‘very independent and strong’, adding: “She loved everything about the theatre, including being on stage, backstage and front of house.”

Mabel joined Manor Operatic Society in 1966 and became celebrated for her numerous portrayals as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella.

Mabel Delamore, far right, with members of Ellesmere Operatic Society

She wowed the crowds during her performances in pantomimes and musicals for years at Sheffield City Hall and at The Montgomery theatre in the city centre.

The mum-of-one was also a familiar face behind the scenes serving as a ticket secretary.

Linda Kelly, a director and choreographer at Manor Operatic Society, described Mabel as a ‘very lovely lady’ who was the ‘face of the society’.

The 54-year-old, of Frecheville, said: “She had a massive personality and loved being on stage. She had a fabulous character, was always helpful and always had a smile on her face.

“We had hundreds of tributes sent in from people when we announced her death on Facebook, which shows you how well-known and how well thought of Mabel was.”

She added there are plans for a tribute to Mabel in the programme for this year’s pantomime.

Mabel was also a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan and became a member of the Wise Old Owls, a supporters club for fans aged 50 and over. Her son Steve shared her passion for The Owls.

Mrs Delamore said: “They used to go to the games together, it was something they really, really enjoyed.”