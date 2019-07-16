While many of us rejoice and stock up on BBQ supplies and paddling pools, others will recoil at the prospect of the hot, stuffy nights that inevitably come with the hot, sunny days.

We all know the importance of a getting a good night’s sleep to leave you refreshed and ready to tackle the day ahead.

For those dreading the air-conditioning free nights, Mahmuda Khatun, Medical Expert at Instant eCare has some top tips that will soothe you into a deep slumber.

1. Have a cool shower just before you go to bed. This will reduce the temperature of your skin and leave you feeling cooler as you settle into bed. Also, running your wrists under a cold tap for a few seconds is a great way to cool your blood circulation instantly.

2. Avoid exercising just before bedtime, as this will increase your temperature. If you want to exercise, make sure you leave enough time for your body to cool down again before bed.

3. Remove winter bedding and opt for lightweight, cotton blankets. Ideally, sleep with just a sheet over you.

4. Keep your curtains closed during the day to prevent the sunlight from entering and heating the room. The optimum temperature for good sleep in your room should be 16 -18C.

5. Avoid big meals (especially spicy food) before bed. If you eat a heavy dish late at night, your body is more likely to stay awake longer as it tries to process it.

6. Sleep in cotton pyjamas – or even cold wet socks or a damp t-shirt. The heat from your body will mean the water evaporates over the course of the night, but you’ll certainly feel more refreshed as you drift off.