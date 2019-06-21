The incident happened on Tuesday 18 June outside the Morrisons supermarket on Boothferry Road.

Ryan Lowther, 29, of Highfield Crescent in Thorne has been charged with attempting to wound with intent to cause GBH, possession of an offensive weapon, obstruction of a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.

A police officer was assaulted

Greg Hinchliffe, 30, of no fixed abode has been charged with attempting to wound with intent to cause GBH, obstruction of a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.

A third man, 59-year-old Geoffrey Etherington of Highfield Crescent in Thorne, has been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.