The opening date for Doncaster’s newest branch of Burger King has been revealed.

June 12 is when the the brand new restaurant will open its doors on the new Herten Triangle development at Lakeside.

A new branch of Burger King is coming to Doncaster.

The new restaurant will seat 50 customers and will create 50 new jobs, including five managers, to the local area.

READ MORE: The new restaurants coming to Doncaster Lakeside

Diners will be able to tuck into a range of flame grilled burgers, crispy and tender chicken, snack options including chilli cheese bites and sweet treats like the Oreo milkshake - not to forget a range of breakfasts.

In addition, Just Eat will be starting home deliveries from the same day, June 12, so Burger King lovers can enjoy their Whopper, their way, from the comfort of their own sofa.

READ MORE: Here’s how you can get Burger King delivered to your door in Doncaster

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO Burger King UK, explained: “We know the people of Yorkshire love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home of the Whopper is their home.”

READ MORE: Estabulo and Taco Bell among new restaurants comings to Doncaster

The restaurant joins Taco Bell, Costa Coffee and Dunkin’ Donuts which have already opened branches at Herten Triangle.