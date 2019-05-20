This is when filming for the new series of Still Open All Hours starts in Doncaster

Comedy legend Sir David Jason is due to return to Doncaster next week as filming starts on the new series of Still Open All Hours.

Cast and crew will once again be in town as cameras begin rolling next Monday, May 27.

Sir David Jason on the Still Open All Hours set.

According to a letter sent to residents in streets near to the set in Balby, filming will take place from Monday through to Friday with June 3 also being pencilled in for additional shooting.

The show, which will be broadcast towards the end of this year, is now in its sixth series.

The original version of the show, starring Ronnie Barker, ran between 1973 and 1985 across four series.

The latest series will again be filmed at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby and is once again written by Doncaster scriptwriter Roy Clarke, 89.

The show will see Tim Healy, Kulvinder Ghir, Stephanie Cole, Johnny Vegas and Maggie Ollerenshaw reprising their roles in the show which sees Granville (Sir David Jason) running Arkwright’s famous emporium alongside his son Leroy (James Baxter).

On the forthcoming series Sir David said: “It always gives me great pleasure to look forward to working with such a wonderful and talented cast and crew, kick-started by the creation of such a surreal and silly world courtesy of Roy Clarke.

“I am delighted that we will start filming again as I know we will all have fun recording each episode and that the viewers get the chance to enjoy the fun on their screens.”

BBC Commissioning Editor, Gregor Sharp, says: “There are few shows which can claim to be one of UK comedy’s crown jewels but Still Open All Hours comfortably falls into that bracket with its glittering cast and amazing heritage and we can’t wait to kneel before the new series.”

Gareth Edwards, Executive Producer, said: "It's going to be an absolute joy to be back in Arkwright's, spending more time with our cast of national comic treasures and Roy Clarke's uniquely daft and delightful scripts."

The new Still Open All Hours format first returned to screens in 2013.