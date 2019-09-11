This is what passengers think about Doncaster Sheffield Airport's top national rating

The award from the Airport Council International’s Airport Service Quality survey completes a hat-trick for DSA.

The survey measures passenger satisfaction and rates all aspects of the airport customer journey from value for parking facilities, helpfulness, staff courtesy, cleanliness, information, executive lounges and feeling safe and secure.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The airport scored particularly highly for airport parking, courtesy of its staff and providing a safe and secure environment.

DSA was also described as ‘cosy’ in the survey.

A number of passengers took to The Star’s Facebook page to give the airport a big thumbs up.

Beverley Renshaw said: “I book from here every time if I can, brilliant.”

Christine Greaves added that she “loves this airport.”

Linda Didsbury posted: “Love this airport and on the doorstep.”

Denise Currie said: “I think it is a brilliant airport, not too big and friendly, helpful staff.”

Ian Smith, commercial and passenger experience director at the airport, said: “Scoring so highly and consistently in such a globally reputable survey of our peers is really heartening to see.

“Our easy, friendly, relaxed approach is having a positive impact on our passengers’ time with us as they embark on their well-earned holidays or business trips.

“This is a very pleasing addition to being voted Best UK Airport by Which? Magazine and Saga members in 2018 and testament to the great levels of customer service from the team at DSA.”

Doncaster Sheffield Airport continues to invest in improving the customer journey, with passengers soon able to enjoy brand new shops including a Costa Coffee outlet, opening in September this year.

The airport has further invested £3.5 million into new car parking facilities in July 2019, adding a further 550 spaces.

The survey asked about 5000 passengers for their views on the airport.

Many described DSA as a ‘cosy airport’ with no queues that was ‘easy to navigate.’