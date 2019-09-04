This is what fans think about the new crowd safety measures at Sheffield's Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday may have finally reached an agreement with Sheffield City Council over crowd safety – but not everyone is happy with the move.
By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 08:51
The club has announced that both carriageways of Penistone Road will be closed for up to an hour on Saturday match days from 4.30pm after they agreed the measures with the council earlier this week.