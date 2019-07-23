Sandy’s brow bar, which will be located next to the Retail Phone Accessories kiosk, is opening on Wednesday 24 July 2019 offering a range of services including eyebrow threading and tints, face threading and eyelash extensions and tints.

Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Sandy’s brow bar to Lakeside Village. We’re always looking at ways to enhance the offering to our customers and what better way than for them to be able to enjoy a bit of TLC!