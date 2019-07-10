This is how South Yorkshire teenagers can apply for a free travel pass

The 16-18 Travel Pass allows young people to travel on buses and trams for as little as 80p per single journey and access value-for-money tickets and half-fare travel on Northern trains – regardless of whether they are in education, training, employment or not. Passes are valid all year round, for up to 2 years.

Tim Taylor, Director of Customer Service at SYPTE said: “The 16-18 Travel Pass gives young people the freedom to travel anytime, anywhere in South Yorkshire for less. This year we are again working with employers, schools and colleges to make sure that even more of the 16- to 18-year-olds living in South Yorkshire benefit from cheaper travel to work, education or to enjoy their days and nights out.”

Take up the offer of cheap travel

Applications can be made online at www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/1618 or by filling in a paper application at an Interchange.

Young people aged 11 to 16 can also benefit from cheaper travel in South Yorkshire by applying for a MegaTravel Pass.