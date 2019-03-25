This Doncaster junior football club needs your help

An appeal to support a young football team by helping them take part in a North Yorkshire football tournament is being made by their coach.

Adam Harrison is so impressed with the effort shown by players in the current Rossington Main Juniors’ Under 9’s team, that he is determined to showcase their development to others.

He has set up a crowdfunding page to help finance their participation in a tournament to take place in Filey over four days next year, with a target of £1,000.

Mr Harrison said: “Over the past three years and the from the age of seven, this young team have battled their way though the leagues and grown not only as a grassroots football team but as people also.

“Each one of them brings their own unique personality and skills each and every week, doing the thing they love the most.

“Rossington Main Under 9’s is part of a local community football club and it represents the future of team work and of professional football. Entering tournaments each year shows the team’s development.

“So with this in mind, the coaching team would like to say a massive thank you to the players for their hard work and commitment so far, by taking them away in 2020 on a four day football festival.

“We plan to raise as much money as possible, by arranging different fundraising events, and the just giving page will help us to kick start this memory building journey.”

“We will be on the Welfare field on Rossington’s fun day on May 6, doing a Cross Bar Challenge, cake stall and bottle in the bag. Parents are running an Easter egg prize raffle currently.”