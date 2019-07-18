Third of Doncaster couples have filmed themselves having sex on their phones, according to survey

And more than half of couples (52%) have exchanged steamy pictures of each other as a form of foreplay.

Three-quarters of those surveyed said they have used their phone to enhance their sex lives either by making images or viewing erotic footage.

A third of Doncaster couples have filmed themselves having sex on their phones.

More than a quarter of respondents (27%) had answered their phone while engaged in sex.

And just less than a fifth (18%) had made a call while getting amorous.

A fifth (21%) have stripped off or enjoyed sex play while talking to their partner on Facetime.

The results were revealed in a new survey showing how smartphones are impacting on our sex lives by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people.

It found that people having affairs were even more likely to use their phones for sex.

Four out of ten people cheating on their partners have filmed themselves having sex with their lovers.

And six out of ten (62%) have swapped erotic images.

The survey found that people being unfaithful were more likely to indulge in sex play on their phones with their lover than they would with their regular spouse.

Two-thirds of respondents said that their smartphones had made it easier for them to having an affair because of the opportunities it presented to meet new partners and interact with them behind the backs of their partners.

IllicitEncounters.com spokesman Christian Grant said: “What this new research shows is that smartphones are fundamentally changing our sex lives in South Yorkshire.

“We are using them to spice up sex, filming home-made erotic movies and to meet new people or cheat on our existing partners.

“It an exciting development and is allowing lots of people stuck in stifling relationships to branch out and inject added excitement into their lives.”