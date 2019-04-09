These are just some of the Doncaster businesses that have closed down in the last year or so

Here are just some of the town's familiar firms which have closed, changed hands or re-opened under new guises across the course of 2018-19.

1. Mothercare The mother and baby chain announced a raft of UK store closures - and the Doncaster branch on York Road was one of them. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Cask Corner The popular Cleveland Street pub has since re-opened under the name Rum and Rock. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Grainger Games The nationwide game chain closed all its stores after going into administration, the Frenchgate Centre branch among them. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Shake 'N' Burger The short-lived Shake 'N' Burger replaced the equally short-lived Ed's Easy Diner and is now a Taco Bell. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more