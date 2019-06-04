There are over 300 houses on the market at less than £100,000 in Doncaster

It is still possible to buy a family home, with three bedrooms or more, in or close to a major UK town or city, for less than £100,000, according to research by online estate agents Housesimple.

Analysis of the residential property market reveals that 17 major towns and cities currently have more than 200 family houses for sale at £100,000 or less, a figure that is approximately three times the average UK salary.

There are over 300 houses under 100,000 in Doncaster

Liverpool has 628 houses for sale, with three bedrooms or more, listed at £100,000 or under. All these properties are within a five-mile radius of the city centre.

There are 449 family homes in and around Rotherham for sale for £100,000 or less, and 337 in Doncaster.

The top 10 best value towns and cities for families are located in three regions; the north west, north east and Yorkshire.

Not surprisingly, there isn’t a single town or city in the south of England that features in the Top 40 best value locations for families. Exeter offers best value in the south, but there are still just 23 homes on the market at £100,000 or below, within five miles of the city centre.

There are 18 towns and cities that currently have no family houses for sale for £100,000 or less, within a five mile radius of the centre; of these, 17 are in the south (including London, Bath, Brighton, Bristol and Cambridge) and the other is Aberdeen in Scotland.

The following table shows UK towns and cities offering best value housing for families, based on the number of properties currently for sale at £100,000 or less:

Town/City Region Number of family houses for sale at £100,000 or less

Liverpool North West 628

Rotherham South Yorkshire 449

Newcastle upon Tyne North East 393

Gateshead North East 379

Hartlepool North East 379

Birkenhead North West 359

Doncaster South Yorkshire 337

Middlesbrough North East 308

Leeds West Yorkshire 298

Bradford West Yorkshire 289

St Helen’s Merseyside 287

Barnsley South Yorkshire 262

Durham North East 262

Blackpool North West 247

Wigan North West 240

Sheffield South Yorkshire 222

Bolton North West 212

Hull East Yorkshire 190

Chesterfield Derbyshire 159

Nottingham East Midlands 122

Sam Mitchell, CEO of Housesimple, comments: “Even with the challenges and uncertainty surrounding Brexit, we are seeing healthy levels of interest from buyers in northern regions, keen to take advantage of attractively priced properties, affordable mortgage rates and stable local economies.

“Buying the family home is the biggest purchase most of us will ever make. The struggles families have faced buying a house in the south have been well documented. Compared to the south, there is substantial value to be found in property markets in regions such as the north west and Yorkshire.

“Although £100,000 is at the lower end of the market, there are also plenty of substantial family houses at prices around £300,000 to £400,000, that would probably be £1m plus in and around London, and unaffordable to the majority of families there.”